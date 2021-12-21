After months (and almost years) of rumors, the Nintendo Switch finally received a review last October. It was about Nintendo Switch OLED, a model that seeks to improve the player’s experience with a rigid 7-inch OLED screen with a thinner frame to take better advantage of the viewing area. OLED technology is already used in new generation televisions and is characterized by the emission of light from each pixel, achieving better image quality with more intense colors, purer blacks and high screen contrast. However, OLED technology draws a series of criticisms for reports of burned screens after a long time on, so now they wanted to do a test with the hybrid console.

It was the youtuber WULFF DEN who wanted to check the true capabilities of the Nintendo Switch OLED model having the console on for more than 1,800 hours with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on and without the possibility of the console turning off at any time to check if the screen burned or stained. What was the result?

After being on non-stop for about 75 days, the Nintendo Switch OLED screen has not burned outIt has not suffered a noticeable disregard either, beyond the fact that the white tones have lost intensity, which has reflected that the quality of the new screen is correctly better.

It should be remembered that both the standard Nintendo Switch and the OLED use the same processor to move games, there is also no improvement in autonomy, yes in internal memory (the new model doubles its capacity to 64GB). Ultimately, what has become clear is that the screen itself is superior in terms of quality and even at high tests it manages to resist so as not to disappoint the players.

