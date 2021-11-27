Nov 27, 2021 at 12:29 PM CET

EFE

A young man died last morning as a result of the injuries he suffered at the accidentally falling twenty meters down a ravine in the municipality Barcelona from Tona, sources from the Medical Emergency System (SEM) have informed EFE this Saturday.

The Firefighters of the Generalitat have reported that shortly before eleven o’clock this Friday night they were alerted to the fall of the young man by a ravine of about twenty meters in the surroundings of the castle of Tona.

The troops of the corps and the SEM managed to rescue the young man, who He was taken by ambulance to the Hospital de Vic, where he died shortly afterwards as a result of his injuries., according to the cited sources.