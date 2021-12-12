In the international market, the story is partially similar. Here, Interjet carried 3.8 million passengers in its last year in operations prior to the pandemic, and its premature exit from this segment – since April 2020, just a few weeks after the start of the health contingency – has given its competitors an advantage. .

In this market, Viva Aerobus is also the airline that has gained the most passengers, going from a traffic of just over 365,000 users to 1.3 million in the first 10 months of the year. With this, its presence in the segment went from just 3% to 18%. Meanwhile, Volaris added just over 184,000 passengers, but its market share shot up, which went from 22% to 40%.

Meanwhile, Aeroméxico, which remains the leader in this segment, reduced its preponderance. The airline commanded by Andrés Conesa went from having 47% of the market to 41%, in the absence of more than 3 million international passengers that it has not been able to recover.

Side effects

While the airlines divide the spoils left by Interjet, outside the sector it is others who suffer from the lack of travel options.

“The biggest loser is the passenger,” considers Fernando Gómez Suárez, an analyst for the airline industry. “If they are exclusive destinations for a company, if it normally lends itself to that, costs increase.”

Since the departure of Interjet, specialists have warned of a possible rise in air ticket prices. However, there have been several factors that have contributed to this, such as an environment of high inflation, which in November closed at 7.37% –the highest in two decades–, and which for air transport was 9.67%.

For now, a return from the airline does not seem to be on the horizon. On the one hand, the company’s management –chaired by Alejandro del Valle, who bought more than 90% of its shares from the Alemán family, and who has Fernando Bertrand running the airline– ensures that the company will return within a period of four to six months, but experts see an extremely difficult environment, for several reasons.

For Félix, from Verum Calificadora de Valores, in addition to solving his financial and operational problems, it would be necessary to adjust the purpose and vision of the company.

“If they fix everything, the next step would be to see if they need to adjust their business model,” he explains. “Interjet was like a hybrid airline, it wasn’t even low-cost, or full service, and that business model caused him to fall into financial trouble. “

Gómez Suárez adds that there is an additional effect for consumers: the decline in the reputation of the airline.

“Thinking that these markets are going to recover is difficult, because the biggest losses they had were also credibility and lost customers, who would hardly fly again with a company that can leave you strung up or no flight ”.