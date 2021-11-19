Filmin has content for all tastes: essential series to see a weekend, unlikely documentaries, the best cinema and also successful miniseries. Every month new releases arrive at Filmin and these are some of the premieres that arrive at the end of the year.

On the occasion of Black Friday, a one-year subscription to the platform can be contracted for 60 euros a year , a discount of almost 30% compared to usual price which is located in 84 euros per year . The promotion will remain active from the next Monday, November 22 to Thursday, December 2 .

The month of November is loaded with offers and promotions motivated by the imminent arrival of Black Friday. The streaming platform joins the annual Black Friday campaign, maintaining the same conditions of the offer in recent years to be able to enjoy a wide catalog of films and the best Filmin series, an ideal occasion if you no longer know what to see in other platforms like HBO Max, Disney + or Netflix.

Upcoming releases on Filmin

During the next few weeks the platform will continue to expand its extensive catalog with unpublished premieres in Spain. Among the most outstanding premieres we can find “Hierve (Boiling Point)”, a film shot in sequence shot and starring Stephen Graham. Nominated for 11 awards at the British Independent Film Awards, the plot takes place in a sophisticated London restaurant and shows what a hectic day entails on one of the most stressful days of the year.

Annette

On November 29, the musical “Annette” starring by Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard and for which Leos Carax won the Best Direction award at the last Cannes Film Festival.

In December, documentaries

During this month you will be able to see long-awaited documentaries such as the miniseries “Hemingway”, a mixture of documentary and fictionalized recreations that feature the interpretation of actor Jeff Daniels who gets into the shoes of the author of “The Old Man and the Sea.” Another documentary coming to Filmin in the coming weeks is “Dean Martin King of Cool”

On the other hand, for lovers of adult animation “Cryptozoo” is here, awarded as the Best Animated Film in the last edition of the Sitges Festival. Also available will be “The Spine of Night,” an epic fantasy featuring the voices of Richard E. Grant, Lucy Lawless, and Patton Ostwalt, among others.

As a culmination of the premieres that will soon arrive at Filmin we have the second season of “All creatures great and small”, “The policemen”, the new creation of those responsible for “Fauda” or “Los Larkin”. In short, these are all the premieres that are coming to Filmin before the end of the year and that you can enjoy if you take advantage of the Black Friday promotion available on the platform from November 22 to December 2.