The first thing to say is that my first contact with PlayStation 5 was shortly after it came out, and not because I could get one, but because Sony sent several units for the press and I had the opportunity to catch up with it.

At first it fascinated me, that’s why when I had to package it and return it it hurt my soul that there was no stock in the stores to get one. Luckily, after a few weeks and after getting into several Telegram groups, I was able to buy one.

Now I have been with her almost the whole year and I have played all the exclusive games of the console, so I have to decide whether or not it is worth getting this console that generates so much expectation.

A very worthy catalog

To decide whether or not a console is worth it, we should only focus on a single point: Do you have enough games? Teraflops, a measure that has unleashed wars for 15 years (at which time we discovered that word) are nothing more than a number that is empty by itself.

The key to figuring out if a console is worth our money is to see its catalog, check that it has enough games and, most importantly, that its games interest you.

And there PlayStation 5 meets perfectly. Since its departure, the console has released all of these exclusive titles: Astro’s Playroom, Demon’s Souls Remake, Spider-Man Miles Morales, Destruction All Stars, Ratchet and Clank A dimension apart and Returnal.

It is true that some are very short adventures, but even the Astro’s Playroom, which barely lasts 4 hours, is worth every second that we go through with the controller in our hands.

For 12 months on the market and for the semiconductor crisis that exists (which means that there are many fewer PS5s than Sony would like), the library we have right now is more than worthy.

And not only is it worthy, but also It presents games that are quite different from each other, of great quality and practically all of them look great. With special mention the Spider-Man Miles Morales, the Demon’s Souls Remake and the Ratchet and Clank. All with its native 4K mode.

If someone manages to get a PS5 they have games for two or three months without problem, so in this matter the console is covered.

As powerful as promised?

That the Sony console is powerful is clear to all of us, but what I cannot tell you is whether it is powerful enough to fulfill the promises they made us.

When Sony released the PlayStation 4 Pro it told us that the goal was to achieve 4K in games. And what we saw is that all the games used checkerboard to reach those 4K. That is, they used a rescaling system so that games that were at 1200 px or 1600 px would look good on a UHD TV.

For this reason, what we expected is that the PlayStation 5, after four years of the launch of the PS4 Pro, could fulfill this promise. And he has done so only half.

The PS5 reaches native 4K in almost all its games, the problem is that we are back at the horrible 30 FPS that we already saw in the past generation, and that cannot be forgiven. As much as the games are ray traced and there is a performance mode, the norm would have to be 4K / 60FPS.

But I break a spear in favor of Sony, since We are just in the first steps of the console and the machine still has a lot of room for improvement, as we have seen in every generation. The 2025 PS5 games will leave the 2021 games in blankets.

Innovative technology that has potential

What is truly exciting about a new generation is not the power, which also, but the technologies that they bring. And in the case of the PlayStation 5 we cannot make a complaint.

To begin with they have developed proprietary audio technology to achieve fidelity in games that can be differential. And despite being a field that has little to discover, the truth is that it is promising.

Then we have the PlayStation 5 exclusive SSD theme, which is not only fast but is designed to take less time than usual to load with internal processes that save reads to the console, which makes everything go even faster.

The time it takes for a game to load is impressive, getting to go from the console menu to collect nuts in just 3 seconds. It really is crazy for those of us who come from the last generation with HDD and, above all, slow.

The remote has a place in this section, since although Xbox has the best ergonomics and build quality in this matter, in PlayStation they have made a great effort to innovate with their DualSense. Haptic triggers, high precision vibration, speaker, touch panel …

With Astro’s Playroom one discovers the enormous potential that this great (literally speaking) controller holds.

And finally, we talk about Raytracing, since this ray tracing technology that Nvidia wanted to sell us as their own is also on PS5, although it is true that the console has a hard time moving games at more than 30 FPS when it is active.

With all these things the PlayStation 5 feels new, as if we were really facing a new generation, something that did not happen in the previous iteration.

Difficulty buying can ruin the experience

When the need to buy a console arises, all we want is to go to the store on duty and spend the money. Because at that time the 500 euros that the edition with a reader costs (the one that is worth it, really) does not hurt. The problem is that there are no consoles.

Getting one is as difficult as the 12 Trials of Hercules, and that can ruin everything.

Browse second-hand websites and see them for absurd prices, sign up for Telegram lists and always live on the phone, access only PS5 units that have 5 games and two controllers and that cost 1,000 euros …

Seriously that Entering the world of buying / selling PlayStation 5 is the closest thing to going to the jungle on an excursion. And this is not Sony’s problem, but a global crisis, hence they cannot do anything.

Conclusions, is the console worth it after a year of use?

Definitely yes. But just as it is worth waiting another year to see if the stock thing has improved.

Buying a PlayStation 5 for this Christmas is well worth it: because of its game catalog, because of its technology, because by getting it now, you forget to get stuck in the future for a unit that you never know later …

Me I do not regret having bought it, and look that I have barely spent three games on it (I spent the others with the unit that Sony sent me at the time). But I’m glad to have her home now.

The possibility of playing 99% of the catalog of Triple A games that are currently out, despite not being exclusive, also makes it very worth having already. The Call of Duty Vanguard, Battletfield 2042 or Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, among others, look and work very well on the Sony console.

As for the possibility of waiting another year, I can assure you that it is not a bad idea either. In this way you will already have games like Horizon Forbidden West or God of War Ragnarok and others that will be released during 2022.

As a summary, in case you have been a little undecided with my conclusions: both buy it now and wait for a good decision, because the important thing is that you buy it (before or after).

If in a year of lean cows they have released this catalog, imagine in five years without a global shortage.