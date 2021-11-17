Nov 16, 2021 at 21:40 CET

The Criminal Court number seven of Seville has sentenced a year and a half in jail to the woman who attacked and harassed two teachers from your son’s school in the Sevillian town of Coria del Río.

The attacks occurred at the Maestro Manuel Gómez nursery and primary school (CEIP) where the little one is still in school. The defendant appeared last October 14 at the center with the intention of speaking with the tutor to find out the reasons for some injuries that his son presented.

When the teacher arrived, as reported by the National Police, surprisingly and without saying a word, the woman “jumped on her and slapped her repeatedly, having to intervene another teacher to prevent the attack, resulting also attacked. “The teacher was able to escape and take refuge in an office, but until there she was followed by her attacker, who” continued with the lynching, spitting on her, hitting her on the head, pulling her hair, putting him a finger in the eye and even grabbing her neck strongly with both hands, “according to the police account.

Agents of the National Police detained this woman who are known to previous antecedents, being handed over to the judicial authority, which decreed measures to remove the aggressor from the two teachers, pending the corresponding trial.

The matter was deposited in the Criminal Court number seven after the Court of First Instance and Instruction number one of Coria failed to hold the speedy trial scheduled for October 19, when the accused did not accept the penalty requested for her for the Prosecutor’s Office.

Before the Criminal Court number seven, the agreement reached between the parties would imply the acknowledgment of the facts by the accused and a penalty of one year in prison and six months away from the teachers and from the center itself educational.