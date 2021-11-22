A woman claims that she mistook one of her AirPods for an ibuprofen pill and swallowed it by accident, and then record the sounds from your stomach and post them on TikTok.

The excuse for the accident is not entirely clear to us. “I was laying on my bed, I had the pill in one hand and the left earbud in the other.” I put something in my mouth, drank water from a bottle and when I swallowed I realized that it was not ibuprofen. “

Taking advantage of the AirPods They were still connected to his iPhone, he recorded sounds from his stomach and posted them to the social network. The video accumulates almost 3 million views at the time of publishing this article.

The receiver after a few hours left the body of the Tiktoker through the normal ways in which humans expel material that the body does not need as a nutrient. It ensures that you will not use that AirPod again in the future.

In our analysis of the AirPods We highlight its resistance, but it is surprising that it has been able to survive such a curious journey through the human body.

It’s not the first time someone has swallowed an AirPod

@iamcarliiib, your username in TikTok, is not the first person to swallow a AirPod. There are dozens of recorded cases, probably one of the most popular being that of a 38-year-old man named Brad Gauthier who did it in his sleep.

The subject fell asleep with the headphones on, the next day he thought he had lost one of them, but later, when he tried to drink water, he choked. After an X-ray they confirmed the suspicion.

Thanks to an endoscopy they were able to remove the AirPod safely, although the procedure involved some level of risk, as the earpiece could detach and enter your stomach or pulmonary conduit.

Whether by accident or a strange act during sleep, we strongly recommend not swallowing AirPods, no matter how many views and attention it may generate.