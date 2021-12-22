Dec 22, 2021 at 12:50 CET

Teresa Dominguez

The Civil Guard has arrested this morning a woman in Bétera (Valencia) for hammering her husband to death in the course of a discussion whose origin has not yet transpired. The Valencia Command has limited itself to confirming the murder, but without even specifying the time.

The events took place this morning, at around 10 a.m., and agents of the Valencia Civil Guard’s Women-Minor Team (Emume) have already traveled to the scene to investigate what happened, although it is not a case of gender violence , since the victim has not been the woman.

It was around 10.10 am today when the Bétera health center was alerted by several neighbors who have called upon hearing loud screams inside the home, located on Calle San Francisco de Bétera. An outpatient doctor has come, but he has only been able to certify the death of the man, of advanced age as well as the alleged murderer, so from there it has been the Civil Guard that has taken over the case.

The The woman has been treated by doctors and is in custody for the murder of her husband. Civil Guard agents are investigating the circumstances surrounding the case, and whether there was a psychiatric or other history.