“Yes, please do not send your Google mobile in for a warranty repair / replacement.” This is how Jacke McGoniual, game designer, started a thread on Twitter after discovering that someone from the company’s service you had accessed your Google Pixel 5a aiming to snoop through “lots of selfies hoping to find nudes.”

McGonigal decided to send his Pixel 5a in for repair due to a technical problem. Did it without a factory reset through the settings of the device itself, since its terminal did not turn on. However, he claims that he tried to erase the data through Google’s smartphone search service. This one, in particular, allows you to delete the information remotely, but it seems that it did not work.

Weeks after sending her terminal, the writer estadoundeinde received a notice from Google warning that they never received the phone. McGonigal, however, assures that the shipment tracking of the transport agency marked the device as delivered. Google, as a solution, offered him a refund for the terminal.

The Hacker used the “lost” mobile to authorize the logins

Days after the incident was resolved, McGonigal realized that someone was logging into services like Gmail, Google Drive, Dropbox or a photo backup account. The platforms had two-factor authentication, but they used their seemingly misplaced Pixel 5a to complete the process.

“The hacker changed my Gmail settings to mark all Google security messages as spam, so when I checked my spam folder, that’s where all the security alerts were while I was being hacked.”

Although McGonigal had a backup account that provided login information, he believes that the “hacker” who had his phone may have deleted and sent these alerts to the Spam folder in order not to be discovered.

“The photos they opened were of me in a bathing suit, sports bras, tight dresses and stitches after surgery. They removed Google security notifications in my backup email accounts.” He assures in another of his tweets.

Google is investigating what happened

Source: Unsplash.

Google, which is aware of this incident, has assured The Verge They are investigating what happened. They are also unaware if the problem has been caused by the technical service itself or by the transport agency. Meanwhile, McGonigal has arranged for Google to provide safety instructions for those who cannot reset their devices before sending it in for service.

McGonigal’s story is very reminiscent of the one that emerged in July of this year. Manzana payment million dollars to a woman because a member of the technical service accessed its content. He shared private images and videos on the owner’s Facebook profile.