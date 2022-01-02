Jan 02, 2022 at 00:08 CET

Agents of the Municipal Police of Madrid have arrested a woman this past morning for an alleged crime of abandonment to the leave your 2-year-old son crying on the terrace of your house in the neighborhood of Villaverde.

According to sources from the Corps to Europa Press, an indicative vehicle of the Municipal Police traveled at around 3.30 in the morning to this house, the agents required by several citizens because, on the terrace, a child under 2 and a half years, in pajamas, he was “crying and screaming” asking for the presence of his mother.

When they were able to access the house, the agents verified that the child had symptoms of being quite cold. The house had dirt and alcoholic beverages at its fingertips.

It was possible to contact the mother, who arrived at three quarters of an hour in an apparent state of intoxication, recognizing that he had gone “for a drink” and after supposedly leave the care of your child to a woman which he could not identify.

Was stopped by an alleged crime of abandonment of the minor and transferred to police stations. For his part, the child was transferred to a reception center for his custody.