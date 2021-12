Dec 31, 2021 at 09:32 CET

EFE

A woman and two children have died, apparently poisoned by carbon monoxide from a wood burning boiler, at an address located in Carbajal de la Legua (León), as reported this Friday by sources from the 112 Emergency Service of Castilla y León.

It was on Thursday night, shortly after 11 p.m., when 112 received a call requesting assistance for three people located unconscious in a dwelling of the El Soto urbanization.