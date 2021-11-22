The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 can be obtained for only 20 euros , that is to say, just half of its original price of 40 euros. A special price for a special occasion, so there is no excuse not to take care of yourself.

The price of these Xiaomi smart bracelets is not really excessive, but, a priori, it can be somewhat expensive given the lack of knowledge of the product. If we take into account the amount of possibilities They provide you will not be paying more, even less with this discount.

One of the brands that has opted the most for them is Xiaomi through its My band . These have affordable prices compared to all the features it offers. If you are looking to get one you are in luck, because one of the most recent models is lowered . A unique opportunity thanks to Black Friday.

Bet for sport

As usual in the bracelets of the Chinese brand, they continue with their classic design. This means that you can reuse the old models, something that is appreciated; although it is true that not all fit perfectly.

At first glance it may seem that the dimensions are exactly the same as in previous cases, but the truth is that the surface that the screen occupies has increased to 1.1 inches. This results in the resolution of your OLED screen be older. In addition, the use of these panels helps to see more clearly the information that is displayed.

This Xiaomi Band 5 has technology that allows you to control your status while you perform sport. You can not only monitor your heart rate, but also accurately measure the steps, kilometers traveled, jumps … even carry a daily follow up of these.

It is also a way to quickly access the notifications from your smartphone, as well as reminders or alarms. Not to mention all the hidden features that it brings with it and that are worth discovering for yourself.

Daily use of the bracelet may lead to the autonomy is extended to 12 days approximately. A figure that is not bad at all, but could be higher. Even so, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is the perfect accessory for the price at which it is found.