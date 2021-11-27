We usually associate white with summer and the truth is that we do not love to wear it in tops, dresses or pants when we are brown. But this color is also made for the cold, being especially in autumn-winter when it acquires a touch of elegance and superior sophistication.

That’s why the white coats -especially if they are made of cloth- they are a good wardrobe background to wear both in our day to day and to stand out at an important event. They are also a way of separating ourselves from the rest because, although we love them, many times it is also good to get out of the camel and black in winter.





That is why we have chosen to select some models with clean and simple designs. With which to incorporate a white coat into our wardrobe without breaking our heads to combine them:





As one of our first options we have this coat of Asos Design, with a straight cut and lapels in bouclé. A timeless option that stands out for its pearly print buttons. 95.99 euros 76.75 euros.

Extra long coat by Asos Design





With pockets on the chest that remind us of the structures of overshirts, this long coat from NaaNaa we like it for go out of the classic cloth design while maintaining the elegance of white. 121.99 euros 73.55 euros.





This long coat from H&M stands out because although it shares the structure of the previous ones, it is made of sheep. A warmer and very winter option. 69.99 euros 55.99 euros





Also with a different finish, this time from hair, we have this coat of Molly bracken. With pockets, double breasted and lapel collar. 250 euros 175 euros.





If we are looking for a coat type structure but shorter we have this model of Vero Moda, with belt and lapels by 49.99 euros 39.99 euros.





With a design quite different from the rest we have this coat of Guess, with zip and belt, a model with a modern but delicate air (partly also to the golden details). 299 euros 194 euros.

Coat with belt by Guess





And finally as a jewel in the crown we have this coat of Ralph lauren, made of a mixture of wool and cashmere, with lapels and belt. A true wonder. 389 euros.