Not long ago I told you that ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’ was an exercise in nostalgia that seemed designed not to disturb anyone. An understandable movement after the hatred generated in a certain sector of the public by ‘Ghostbusters’, but also worrying because it opens the door to more sequels or somewhat aseptic reboots and with little to contribute, just what has happened in the case of’ Por sin solo at home’.

Sixth installment of the franchise started by the mythical Christmas movie starring Macaulay Culkin, ‘At last alone at home’ is one of the launches ahead of the Disney + Day celebration. I confess that I did not have much hope for it, since replicating the charm of the original film seemed mission impossible to me, and it has been. At least it is not a copy either and has an unmistakable well-intentioned spirit, but there is little to scratch beyond that.

Little to offer

Yes, the premise of the movie couldn’t sound more familiar to a child (Archie Yates) who is left alone at home and thieves enter it. The news comes in the details that surround all that, especially in relation to the duo of criminals played by Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney, which offers a different perspective of everything that happens, thus justifying to some extent recovering the saga at this point.

As I mentioned before, there is at all times a well-intentioned spirit that is what really defines ‘At last alone at home’, as if it were seeking to carry out a Christmas pastime as smooth as possible to try to reach absolutely all types of public, something that is even seen in the peculiar cocktail of references that he uses, from ‘Superdetective in Hollywood’ to ‘Harry Potter’, without forgetting the inevitable nods to the first ‘Home Alone’, including one to the iconic fake movie that appears in it.

The main problem with that is that it ends up being the main reason why ‘At last alone at home’ ends up being a very generic family pastime at all levels, since the staging of Dan mazer lacking visual incentives, looking more like a film designed for the television market without paying any attention to the treatment of images, even the vulgar script of Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell. Something better is the work of its cast, but more in comparison with the rest than because someone deserves to be highlighted.

No charm





All this means that there is no trace of the charm of ‘Alone at home’, a film that was not perfect either, but in which the stars aligned to achieve a Christmas classic that remains in force more than 30 years after its premiere. Here that is something that is tried to force at times, both because of the attitude of Yates’ character and because of the different hardships that the two thieves have to face. And the worst thing is not that his intentions are seen, something to some extent inevitable, but that there is not the slightest interest in finding the necessary balance point so that it has some kind of voice of its own.

That results in a tendency to excess, but always within parameters in which it is very difficult to offend anyone, something that is especially noticeable when the inevitable moment comes when thieves enter the house and the kid defends himself from a threat that he believes is much greater than what it really is. The film even anticipates this by showing how louts criminals are before their time, thus detracting from what should be the climactic phase of the story.

What remains is an inert entertainment whose best function is fill in those Christmas moments where there is something in the background on the TV that you don’t pay too much attention to. Because it is fair to point out that it is not a horrible movie, it is simply a pale reflection of what it could have been, a reluctant attempt to re-green old laurels but without making the effort necessary for there to be any real chance of achieving it.

In short





Said recently Chris Columbus, director of ‘Alone at home’, who does not understand the need for tapes like ‘At last alone at home’, that “let’s just live with the movie that exists“It would be the best we can do in the case at hand, but hey, I’m also clear that it could have been a lot worse. I guess something is something.