A well-known Nintendo insider gives new information about Splatoon 3

The main character of Splatoon 3, along with Smallfry

Splatoon 3 is one of the great promises of Nintendo for the next 2022, although at the moment not many details have been specified about the game’s proposal. Although that could change between now and the end of the year, suggests a well-known insider, the Japanese company could have a game development status update to accompany new art from Splatoon 3.

Through his personal Twitter account, the insider known as Sammus Hunter assures that there will be what’s new in Splatoon 3 at the end of the year that would accompany the publication of an art book of the game. Something common that Nintendo has done with several of its most important releases. What the insider does not specify is whether this announcement will take place through a Nintendo Direct or at the The Game Awards gala next week, where he assures that there will be news from Monster Hunter.

In this same Twitter thread, Samus Hunter suggests that Splatoon 3 was initially planned to go on sale. at the end of the fiscal year, around March 2022, so only a few months from that moment, it would not be unreasonable if a launch date was announced soon, reservations were opened, etc. Something that would be accompanied by a gameplay trailer or similar.

For the moment, Splatoon 3 does not have a specific release date for Nintendo Switch, but together with the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are the two games most anticipated by fans of the Nintendo console.

