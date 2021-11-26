In a tweet posted by Axie Infinity on Thursday night, A lucrative lot within the monster battle fantasy non-fungible token, or NFT, game was sold for 550 ETH ($ 2.3 million). Axies are creatures that users command to duel other players, fight enemies, and complete daily missions. They are also NFTs that can be freely bred (minted), bought and sold.

✨A Genesis Land Plot just sold for 550 ETH! That’s over 2.3 M USD! Our player-owned Digital nation continues to shock the world pic.twitter.com/SVvAtFNYUF – Axie Infinity (@AxieInfinity) November 24, 2021

The game takes place in the world of Lunacia, which is inhabited by Axies. It’s a 301 x 301 grid where each section represents a tokenized plot of land called Terra, which players can also buy, sell, or rent to other players at will.. The land that was sold yesterday is classified as Genesis, which is the rarest form of virtual real estate available in the Axie Infinity ecosystem.

Monsters, known as Chimeras, appear in the game and terrify Lunaria. By defeating the Chimeras, players earn Smooth Love Potions (SLP), which can then be sold on cryptocurrency exchanges for cash. Defeated Chimeras also drop other types of resources that can be used to upgrade their axes and lands, thus increasing the profit potential for SLPs. Genesis Land is strategically located in the center of Lunacia, where Rare Chimeras raid bosses spawn and drop special items. Additionally, only 220 out of 90,601 land spaces have the Genesis classification.

Critics of the game say that there is nothing physically tangible with virtual real estate and wonder why it would have any value. But for some, playing Axie Infinity is a full-time job that deserves initial investments, especially in developing countries, where earning SLPs every day in the game can often exceed the countries minimum wage.

Keep reading: