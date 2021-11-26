It is difficult to stand out To what extent a game has been able to set the precedents of its genre in terms of gameplay and mechanics in current times. However, when twenty years ago there was much less to draw inspiration from, it was quite clear everything that inspired a title to the world of video games. That was the case with Resident Evil In its beginnings that, although today the mechanics of its first games have aged a little badly, they continue to broadly mark the operation of terror in video games. That is why, in the end, even TikTok users decide imitate a game like Resident Evil 2 on video for its content.

It is the case of tiktoker lake_skywalker, a user who has more than 50,000 followers and who, in recent weeks, has decided to focus its content on his cosplay of Leon Kennedy in Resident Evil 2. In fact, his most recent video is noteworthy, in which he accurately replicates the operation of the video game with hilarious details, such as sticking to the doors to change rooms, the behavior of the zombies, or even the use of the iconic still camera that made us see the game from immobile perspectives.

Of course, it should be noted that that type of camera was quite recurrent in those daysSince, in many cases, having the camera follow the character from his back could be a somewhat dizzying experience. However, over the years, this problem has been alleviated and currently there are few titles that require us to play under that style of cameras. Resident Evil’s success over the years is down to much more than cameras, though.

In fact, Resident Evil changed its camera type a long time ago. Now, the fixed camera is more often used as a resource chosen on purpose to directly influence the course of the story or the mechanics of the game, and not because of the technical limitations of the past. Resident Evil Village, for example, with a style quite distant from its originals, is nominated for the GOTY and was also proclaimed the winner of the Golden Stick Awards.