A talented YouTuber has shown what The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild would look like with an overhead view, offering a new way to experience the beautiful world of Nintendo. Breath of the Wild’s iconic style and design has established it as one of the most impressive installments in the Zelda franchise, inspiring countless fan re-enactments, artwork, and insights into its open world.

The Zelda series is known for regularly changing its style and gameplay, with the franchise including the side-scrolling game Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, the diorama remake of Link’s Awakening and, of course, the cartoon design of Zelda: The Wind Waker. Breath of the Wild continued to diversify the series’ art style when it launched in 2017, offering a beautiful open world with an almost watercolor aesthetic. Although all fans have their own opinions when it comes to which game in the franchise is the most visually impressive, the large map and colorful world of Breath of the Wild have made it one of the most memorable.

Now, content creator Flurdeh has dedicated his YouTube channel to exploring the different styles and beauty of various worlds in the game, presenting an alternate interpretation of the final product. In a new video for Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the creator gives the game an overhead view, making BotW’s cities and buildings appear miniature. As revealed by the YouTuber on reddit, the skin is part of an ongoing series that looks at games as miniature worlds. Flurdeh explains: “Using a certain angle, FoV and DOF is what makes scenes appear miniature“.

The miniature look of Breath of the Wild somehow makes the world seem even more alive, with NPCs and characters roaming the lands and going about their daily tasks. It is not the first time that a player has reimagined the world of a game in this sense, as a Redditor recently raised what an isometric The Witcher 3 could look like. It will certainly not be the last time this idea is explored either, as Flurdeh will continue with her miniature worlds and isometric videos in the future.

The miniature version of Hyrule, from Breath of the Wild, not only offers a different take on the game world, but also shows what a Zelda game might look like if it used an isometric style similar to that of games like Disco Elysium. It’s unclear if this is a path that the Nintendo series could take, though with a ton of different playstyles explored through the series, it’s quite possible this could happen in the future. However, the next Zelda game will not be isometric, as the style of the sequel to Breath of the Wild is similar to that of its predecessor.