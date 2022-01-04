With the exception of the acclaimed Halo Infinite, 2021 has been a difficult year for the great sagas of first-person shooter. And it is that both Battlefield 2042 and Call of Duty Vanguard They have faced various problems that are still going on today. In that sense, a Video shows Call of Duty Vanguard’s serious problems with respawn points, which are being truly flawed. This has been made known by many players on social networks. But it has not been until now that a Reddit user, called KobraKay87, has revealed it with a video clip that makes it very clear.

As you can see in the previous video, the mode All against all Call of Duty Vanguard is becoming a real hell for users, as there are players who take advantage of bad respawns to easily get consecutive kills. In the clip that you will find above these lines you can see a player always reappear next to a tank and dying over and over again with hardly being able to move. In fact, it is four consecutive times that a camper from that particular respawn point takes advantage of the design error to add casualties without being in danger and, most importantly, ruining the game experience for another user.

Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone’s new anti-cheat system beats 14,000 hackers in just one day

Most of the comments that the publication has received on Reddit are agreeing with the user who has shared the video and pointing out that Call of Duty Vanguard has serious problems in this sense, especially in the game mode Free for all. Remember that Call of Duty Vanguard is already available on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and other platforms and that in addition to its multiplayer modes also has a single-player campaign in which we put ourselves in the shoes of a Soviet soldier in the final stretch of World War II.