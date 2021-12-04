Belinda she celebrated her fiancé in a peculiar way, Christian nodal, but the singer did not like it. The reaction of the Sonoran was such that it caught the attention of Internet users and the video quickly began to circulate, in which they assured that he he rude his girlfriend.

This afternoon a video began to circulate on social networks where Belinda and Christian Nodal are seen celebrating in a restaurant the supposed birthday of the interpreter of Bottle after Bottle. Although the singer’s birthday is on January 11, several celebrities would have met in a restaurant for dinner and as a joke he would have started to sing “Happy Birthday” to him.

Nodal reacted with amusement to this surprise and smiled while his companions sang to him and gave him a grape with a candle, as if it were his birthday cake. While he listened to how they sang, next to him was the interpreter of Light without gravity, who had in his hands a ceramic plate and a metal spoon.

Some netizens argue that the comments about the video are exaggerations and the behavior of both is normal (Photo: screenshot)

Among the shouts of happiness, Beli started to hit the plate he was holding with the silverware, causing Christian to quickly turn to her and stop your movements, with a completely serious face for which the smile was erased from his face, coming to look annoyed.

The person who was recording captured the moment when the singer turns to see the others angry and tries to smile again as before he stopped his girlfriend.

Despite the fact that the celebration became visibly uncomfortable, it is seen Belinda laughing without caring her fiancé’s reaction.

In the comments section of the platforms where the video has been broadcast, Internet users began a debate about who had the worst behavior, if the singer of Spanish origin or her boyfriend.

Belinda, remarkably happy throughout the video, would not have paid attention to her boyfriend’s reaction (Photo: screenshot)

Some argue that Belinda did not have to make the sound she made with the plate and spoon, as it would have been very annoying for anyone who was at the table, and even for the other people who were in the restaurant.

Fans also argue that the Sonoran was working all day and was tired, that he is not used to socializing or that he does not like loud noises, which is why he would have reacted that way.

However, the majority went against the interpreter of Goodbye Love. “They still don’t get married and he already looks ready to divorce “, “If he couldn’t contain himself with people next to and in front of the table and do that to his girlfriend, I don’t want to imagine when they fight and are alone“,” I think there are ways of doing things and that was not the right one, “Internet users expressed.

The couple has not spoken about this new controversy (Photo: Twitter)

There were those who recommended the singer to end that relationship because “There is not”, assuring you that what was done by Nodal are “Red flags”, because her partner should not behave like that with her, less in public and when her goal was for him to be happy.

In the following videos Christian is seen happy again, removing the candle from the grape and eating it between smiles. Belinda also continues to laugh at her celebration.

This video went viral shortly after the fiancées were the protagonists of the magazine Who, where both express their wishes suddenly get to the altar and become parents to form a family.

