Arrival of the pandemic pandemic, ‘The King’s Man: The First Mission’ is the unexpected look into the past of Matthew Vaughn in his beloved saga of British secret agents, which receives a mythological treatment that puts aside his most parodic vision and is proposed as a true exploration of his universe to reach the root of birth. An approach that is surprising since, as funny as the previous two films are, there is no apparent fandom.

We enter the ‘Kingsman’ films for their contrast between violence, humor and the sly look at the British character and how everything that has to do with its elegance is a masquerade, but it is not easy to imagine many followers of the saga learning his connections like the Marvel universe does, however, They are always hot at the box office and promise a vibrant, bloody action show And that it doesn’t get too solemn, which makes more aftermath of this world not nonsense.





War feats and fun history class

What was not so expected was a prequel that took its universe so seriously, which shows Vaughn’s true devotion to his secret agents that while it may not be shared by everyone who comes close to the movies, it is extremely contagious. , making his approach really appear with an enviable coherence between past and future, and what is more important, with a true emotional substrate, well armed and with more nuances than it seems when it comes to drawing its ideological dimension.

The indecisive tone of ‘King’s Man: The First Mission’ has been highlighted with respect to the other films, but although it is not as parodic and histrionic as the previous ones, it is not a sin that it is taken so seriously when it tells a story of paternity so well armed and managed in its turns. The film misleads in its early stages, because it is not the classic action movie and It is posed more as an alternative pulp history comic that moves between the vis version of ‘Damn Bastards’ (2009) and a serious lesson in key facts.





And, who wants mindless action scenes when you can witness the assassination in Sarajevo of Archduke Franz Ferdinand? Vaughn makes a cartoonish but much more didactic summary of the origins of World War I than it seems, putting historical characters in the shaker and recalling the adventure novels of our parents with a first half in where David Lean, Rudyard Kipling and the warlike virtuosity of ‘1917’ (2019), at times it seems like a James Gray movie.

More faithful to Ian Fleming’s Bond than the current Bond

But inside we have surprises such as the appearance of real villains like Rasputin, the mad monk, in a great eschatological interpretation of Rhys Ifans or Mata Hari, Lenin … at times it seems that the film recovers the tone of ‘The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones’ ( The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, 1992), ‘Rocketeer’ (1991) or even the series ‘Pennyworth’ (2019-), but never loses sight of his almost curious onlooker gaze at the character that forges British knights, challenging the very notions of their tradition to rebuild them.

It is a luxury to have Ralph Fiennes portraying his adventurer role in a flawless, charismatic performance, which goes beyond the thick line drawing and truly moves with a sentimental arc darker than one might expect, but which is reached with some surprising script decisions, are brave and give much more character to the whole than other movies in the series, including most of this year’s action-adventure blockbusters. This does not prevent the show scenes from being impeccable and with a touch of class in the direction, such as that swordsman duel with a projection of the war in the background or creative inventions such as the point of view from the base of the weapon.





‘The King’s man: the first mission’ accuses a certain lack of hooligan violence and blood that was a mark of the saga but in exchange it gives us a fun collection of historical adventure, great war sequences and a more classic and content tone than the previous ones, but fully consistent with its spirit of old adventure, which is finished off by a Bond mini-film that seems much more Bond than the official one this year, which for something Vaugh made the best unofficial 007 of Daniel Craig. Also leave the door open to a sequel, little more can be asked of a live action comic set in the early twentieth century.