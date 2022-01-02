Before joining Xbox, Rare was owned by Nintendo, taking over the studio after a failed attempt to buy Nintendo in 1999. While at Nintendo, Rare developed some of the most iconic games in the world. Nintendo 64, include GoldenEye 007. 25 years later, Rare’s classic FPS inspired by Pierce Brosnan’s movie may be coming to Xbox consoles. At least that’s what the game achievement list that has been listed in the last hours.

This leak comes from TrueAchievements, where an update of the Xbox Live database is collected that introduces the list of achievements of GoldenEye 007. At the beginning of 2021 the existence of a remake of GoldenEye 007 for Xbox 360 was leaked that, for some reason, he did not see the light, but this new edition is listed for Xbox One. According to the platform, this game would have a total of 55 achievements that add up to the usual 1,000G and I already list two users who have been able to enjoy the game on Xbox. Surely it is a developed or beta tester.

Another interesting detail of this list of achievements, beyond the illustrations of each one of them, is that also has multiplayer achievements, which would indicate that it would also have a renewed online component to enjoy the full experience of the Rare game. That is, a reissue itself that must have had the agreement of Nintendo and Microsoft / Rare to be carried out.

It is also not a surprise to see this alliance between the Japanese and those of Redmond, who have been giving favors for some years now. rescue characters like Banjo-Kazooie or facilitate the entry of Steve, the protagonist of Minecraft, into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch. For the moment, in the absence of any official announcement, there is no approximate date when this version of GoldenEye 007 for Xbox could come true.