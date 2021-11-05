It is difficult to embark on a product related to ‘The Sopranos’, HBO’s groundbreaking series that ushered in today’s prestigious television era, but that has not yet been equaled by any other, without having Tony and the actor who played him at the center. James Gandolfini carried the weight of 86 episodes on his shoulders and his absence is irreplaceable, so ‘Los Santos de la Mafia’ (The Many Saints of Newark) tries to get away from his presence looking to the past.

During its six seasons ‘The Sopranos’ was praised for its complex characters, its almost experimental proposal on the television scene of the 90s and its intelligent look at the failure of capitalism as a mold of the American way of life, but no praise is as strong as the pass of the time. At the time when more series are produced, and when the quality of production demanded of these is higher than ever, the most is missed the sharpness, elegance, and unblemished consistency of the HBO phenomenon’s scripts.





It’s not ‘Those Wonderful Tony Soprano Years’

And this is a problem not only for the lukewarm attempts to match it from other chains, but for everything that has to do with it in the future. Thus, as an independent film. ‘The Criminal Saints’ is not much more than a blurry and dissolute vintage gangster story, a far cry from classics like ‘The godfather’ (The Godfather, 1972) or ‘One of ours’ (Goodfellas, 1990), including other supposedly minor ones like’A history of the Bronx‘(A Bronx Story, 1993), which it resembles to some extent.

As a memory of young Tony, he escapes from films with the nostalgic halo of the New York initiation cinema such as ‘Memoirs of Queens’ (A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints, 2006), so viewers without a prior connection to the series will find a Macedonia riddled with unnecessary supporting characters and tertiary subplots that go nowhere, and to some extent it may, but it’s not a normal movie. It’s an annex to ‘The Sopranos’, it can’t work without it and can (and should) be seen as just a longer missing chapter than usual.

More than a prequel, it is a great flashback set in the 60s around the New Jersey neighborhoods that gave rise to the popular family, and their complicated relationship the Moltisanti. In a way it is an exercise for true fans, a reward for scholars of the series that ran from 1999 to 2007. In a way there is something of the encyclopedic nature of the prequels of George Lucas’s ‘Star Wars’, more valuable as appendices full of history and information than as films with their own autonomy.

An extra episode with more importance than it seems





But underestimating ‘Criminal Saints’ for its garrison status is risky, since there is a special care in the project, which recovers Alan Taylor as director, again with many of the same artisans who accompanied him on the series, such as production designer Bob Shaw, who has been working with Scorsese, and of course the creator of the entire universe, David Chase, who signs the script with Lawrence Konner, another veteran to move away the result of the mere revival to make cash.

In fact, We are not facing a reboot prequel, nor a gateway for neophytes of the series, because it’s riddled with future spoilers that can ruin main course details. ‘Criminal Saints’ works in the opposite way to ‘The Sopranos’, instead of counting several years in many chapters it spans roughly half a decade, from 1967 to 1972 in just two hours, with the first half taking place around the Newark race riots. that mark the dynamics of the neighborhood in the following years.

We meet the Moltisanti and Soprano crime families, who are linked by both common business interests and marriage in the midst of a microcosm of an America marked by racial conflict. Alessandro Nivola plays Richard “Dickie” Moltisanti, a budding boss in conflict, the father of Christopher Moltisanti. His father Aldo “Hollywood Dick” Moltisanti (Ray liotta) is a boss who relays his family’s conflicting love-hate relationship with the Sopranos, including Corrado “Junior” (Corey stoll) and Giovanni “Johnny Boy” (Jon bernthal), Tony’s father.

Familiar faces and new faces

Everything revolves around the relationship of Dikie and Tony Soprano, played as a child by William Ludwig and later by Michael Ganfolfini. The son of the late James, he does a much more organic and subtle work than it might seem, avoiding the easy caricature and paying homage to his father that is more endearing than strange, despite the sensation that his incredible resemblance produces. However, the movie is far from character-centric, looking more towards her uncle’s father figure and the world around them.





Aware of the importance of the unforgettable Henry Hill from ‘One of Ours’ –whose wife played Lorraine “Doctor Melfi” Bracco–, the casting recovers a plethora of Ray Liotta in a double role that embodies the duality of the Moltisanti, resulting in the tormented conscience of their descendants. Vera Farmiga nails Livia Soprano honoring the original interpretation of Nancy Marchand’s characterwhile others like Billy Magnussen as Paulie Gualtieri, Samson Moeakiola as Pussy, and Alexandra Intrator as Janice might seem familiar to the original actors, although John Magaro seems like a bad parody of Silvio Dante.

The festival of characters gives rise to a script that tends to meander, seeking to consolidate stories for various protagonists of ‘The Sopranos’ while presenting people who had died when the series began, plus a few extras. The revolts, the background, subplots related to the Moltisanti … there are too many open fronts to form a truly centered whole and the minutes pass without us knowing exactly where it is going.

Avalanche of references and winks

A controversial point is the expected amount of fan service that includes the film. The first voice that is heard in the prologue is that of Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli), who narrates the story from the afterlife despite the fact that when he begins his character has not yet been born, which sounds like a concession for an actor who is He has almost established himself as a spokesperson for the series once it is finished. However, his impossible voiceover does connects with the ghostly character of the whole, since a good part circulates around its destination and how the trap was set from the past.

Beyond cameos, like those teenage Artie and Carmela, other connections aren’t that simple. There are recreations of stories told out loud in the series, and other communicating vessels only suggested, playing with symbolisms such as the bird trapped in the garage that Dickie sees at a key moment, a bad omen similar to the one that Christopher witnesses when he takes his oath in the Mafia. It is no accident where Tony sits inside Holsten’s and how he waits there for his uncle as he looks around, almost like a sinister prophetic moment from the series finale.





‘Criminal Saints’ only works as a corollary because it serves as a past reflection of the errors of the present, adopting an atmosphere of irrevocable curse. Its chain of events leads to a rather abrupt end that it should come as no surprise to anyone who knows the source material. It brings back the feel and aesthetic of ‘The Sopranos’ and perhaps that should be enough to justify its existence, although at times it does seem designed as a setup to start a prequel TV series.

The mobster is not born, he is made

However, the apparent disconnection of scenes is reminiscent of choral films such as’Summer of sam‘(1999) by Spike Lee, a collection of moments to evoke a specific period and its inhabitants, although the notes on racial conflicts never quite meet their expectations. However, they are an essential point for overwhelming visual proposal of the whole, full of amazing panoramas with the fire of riots defining the horizon, picked up by a Kramer Morgenthau photograph that makes it look better than any other 2021 release.

The relationship between Dickie and young Tony explains part of the personality of the future kingpin, but it is Christopher’s future that is reflected at different times, not only by Dickie’s conflictive personality, and how his actions in ‘Criminal Saints’ defines his son’s story too well, but the value of the tutors who in both cases prevent them from having an opportunity outside of that world. Tony returns the bad influence when he adopts a mentor role with his nephew, although his own more innocent nature is also marked by the fate of Dickie, a trigger for his entry into the family business.





‘Santos Criminals’ delineates the invisible walls of a labyrinth with no way out in which even AJ’s own destiny functions as a piece of a cog that works together with the series. Family, roles and the force of toxic masculinity on origins are topics that go hand in hand towards the inevitable, from the family weight of the father’s sins to history condemned to repeat itself. Key points of this universe to which a temporal dimension is now added that gives more perspective to the difficulty of breaking the chain from within. It’s not about whether or not the movie is up to the task, it’s just now one more piece of ‘The Sopranos’. Welcome.