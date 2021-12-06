Just a few days before the release of the Halo Infinite campaign, we have already had the opportunity to test its multiplayer mode for several weeks. Despite receiving some criticism for its progression system and some bugs, the title has been praised for its rich quality of mechanics and for being enormously fun.

Today we want to tell you how a user tests how many enemies can be killed with a single headshot in Halo Infinite. To do this, he has used the sniper rifle and 23 friends in a game of Big Team Battle. You can see the result in the tweet that we leave you below.

They discover a serious desynchronization problem in Halo Infinite multiplayer

As you can see, a synchronized headshot of the sniper rifle is able to kill all the other players in the game, no less than 36 murdered in a row. So now you know, if at any point in your games you have the opportunity to get consecutive kills in this way, the possibility exists.

The Halo Infinite campaign will be available from December 8.