Taiwanese user recovers his iPhone 11 Pro Max after having lost it in a lake.

There are many surprising stories that have been made known about the survival of an iPhone in unimaginable conditions.

And it is that Apple devices are manufactured with the aim of function in difficult situations. Therefore, they have been recovered after a long time and in surprising circumstances. Like the strange case of an AirPod that recorded the audio of its user’s stomach when it was accidentally swallowed.

This is the recent case of a user who went rowing at Sun Moon Lake, a famous tourist lake located in Yuchih, Nantou in Taiwan. The Taiwanese decided to carry his iPhone 11 Pro Max covered by a waterproof case that would allow him to use it without risk of getting excessively wet. The problem arose during the journey, because from one moment to another, the strap of the waterproof case broke and unfortunately his iPhone fell into the lake no possibility of being recovered.

After a year of this event, the user received a surprise call from a surf product store that is very close to the place where he had lost his iPhone. They had contacted him to notify him that a group of employees had found their phone intact and functional.

How was it possible to recover an iPhone lost in a lake?

This happened due to a drought that the lake experienced during that period of time. The water levels decreased by up to 12 meters, releasing much of the land and some part of that dry zone the device was found.

To the delight of the user, the waterproof cover and the water resistance feature of iPhone They had managed to keep it without any affectation, so it was fully functional. It was even in very good cosmetic condition, Can you imagine this?

This story shows that Apple devices have a great chance of maintain its functionality despite adversity and difficult situations where the user can be found. However, not everything is good, as there is a point where Apple has a disadvantage over Android and it is the charging feature.

