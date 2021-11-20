With the fledgling release of upcoming Pokémon games, the fans are eager for new content. And it is not for less, Nintendo is involved in the resurgence of the Sinnoh region with its remakes and fans of this world are sure that it will be a success. So much so that many of them are already celebrating their success with nothing less than a Poké-Clock in real life.

It was Reddit the web to launch such an announcement by the IdreesInc user. As you can see in the video, this future pokémon trainer created an open source application on his Apple Watch, in which you can see different interfaces and a pokémon style pixelart 90’s, like the red, blue and yellow Pokemon, with modern details.

The same creator has posted on his website how to create the source code for Apple Watch, also explains all the features that can be obtained with the code. Among them, animations in the applications, unique icons, even a stopwatch. However, it must be remembered that This is not an official Nintendo or Pokémon product, is a private article open, in a limited way, to the public. Its limitation is given because Pokémon Company and Nintendo are two companies that are aware of its multiple plagiarism, and they continually try to knock down the maximums possible so that it does not continue in the market. Although perhaps in the future companies will rethink the reproduction of a product like this, because the fans are asking them to please invest in this type of technology.

Users of the franchise have been able to live on their meats inside the gameor what it’s like to have a poké-watch. If you still do not know what it is for, in the Wikifandom it is commented that with «Every function of the Poké-watch is displayed pressing the big red button, which is on the right. As it is pressed, the functions will be shown in their order of numbering, skipping the functions not yet activated ».

Also, Pokemon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl, which come out today for sale, they will have this ‘technology’ in the game, so it could be a perfect opportunity to launch this app in real life. It may not be a very aesthetic app, given its style, but it does bring out a new era for the Pokémon franchise. Would you like to have one to hunt pokémons in real life?