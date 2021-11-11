Just a few days ago, Netflix confirmed the cast of actors who will give life to Luffy and company in the real action series One Piece and, as expected, fans have not taken anything to characterize them as the characters of the anime. The result is completely surprising and will make fans even more eager to see this production.

When the cast of a series of an adaptation of this type is announced, with characters already settled in the collective imagination, it is difficult to associate the actor with the final appearance of his character with the naked eye. But for this there are internet artists. Like this user of Reddit that in a simple, but very visual way, has characterized the cast of the series with its corresponding One Piece characters.

For those who do not know them yet, it is about Iñaki Godoy in the role of Luffy, Emily Rudd in Nami’s, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and finally, Japanese actor Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro. After this quick characterization it is easier to imagine them as the characters of the manga and anime, it is not that a great characterization has been required beyond some accessories and characteristic clothing. In Zoro’s case, only his hair has been painted green.

But in any of the cases, what do you think of the choice of this cast? Does it do the original characters justice?

The participation of Eiichiro Oda, producer of the anime series, is also confirmed to “launch a show that we are sure will be enjoyed by everyone”, as he said in his social networks. Although we will still have to wait a long time for its final release, since it is in the very early stages of its production. He has just confirmed his cast, we will have to wait for news in 2022.