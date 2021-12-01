Aarika Rhodes, a Democrat running to represent California’s 30th Congressional District in the US House of Representatives, has begun accepting campaign contributions in Bitcoin using the Lightning Network.

In a message Tuesday to his more than 21,000 Twitter followers, Rhodes said that his campaign website had started using Lighting for campaign contributions in addition to BitPay’s options for Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). According to the congressional candidate, the move was aimed at making her campaign more accessible to voters, who will consider Rhodes in the California primary in June 2022 and potentially in the general election later that year.

Our campaign has officially adopted Lighting for campaign contributions.⚡️ This revolutionary technology creates accessibility and looks towards the future. I am excited to provide this option to our supporters across all 50 states. #Bitcoin – Aarika Rhodes for CA-30 (@AarikaRhodes) November 30, 2021

Rhodes is seeking to replace fellow Democrat Brad Sherman, who has represented the district since 2013 and is also seeking reelection since 2002. During his time in office, Sherman has made several anti-cryptocurrency statements, including a call for a ban on digital asset technology, and referring to supporters of initial coin offerings as “charlatans and scammers.” Rhodes, an elementary school teacher, said she plans to spend her time in Congress “fighting to keep Bitcoin innovation” in the United States.

At the local level, many lawmakers who support pro-currency legislation and other initiatives in the space have already won the elections. Earlier this month, Eric Adams defeated his Republican opponent in the New York City mayoral race overwhelmingly, then said he would start accepting his cryptocurrency paychecks and promoting the launch of NewYorkCityCoin (NYCCoin). In Florida, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez openly expressed his intentions to make the city have “the most progressive cryptocurrency laws” before winning re-election on November 2.

Although some current members of Congress accept crypto contributions for their reelection campaigns, publicly announcing and promoting such a move remains a relatively novel concept, given that few federal elections have occurred in the US since the 2017 bull run. Morgan Harper , a candidate interested in Rob Portman’s Senate seat from Ohio, recently said she was “in learning mode” in the crypto space and encouraged public feedback on how lawmakers could “keep bad actors away while encouraging the innovation”.

