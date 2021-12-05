The Call of Duty: Warzone gaming community knows how broken shotguns are, they have had a few moments in the limelight. Whether when the battle royale was full of Modern Warfare weapons or after the Cold War integration, they have always been a trusted weapon.

Something that has surprised us is that, these days, you’ll have a hard time finding a true metaload that uses a shotgun, even though players have given the anti-cheat class some love of a Riot Shield, shotgun, and stun grenades. to fight the aimbots.

Best of all, players locked up on Rebirth Island have been hitting on shotguns, these should get some love. And that’s where the VLK Rogue could shine once again.

While it didn’t break the meta, the VLK Rogue made a big impact in the early days of Warzone thanks to its Dragon’s Breath magazine accessory that does exactly what it sounds like and deals fire damage to enemies.

As popular Warzone YouTuber TheKoreanSavage also points out, it has “ridiculous” single-shot potential thanks to its headshot multiplier, making it a viable weapon if you’re hanging around Verdansk.

We should mention that just like some popular VLK builds go for the 16 ′ Warlord or 6 ′ Revolt cannon, the YouTuber opts for the VLK CZAR cannon and pairs it with the ever popular FORGE TAC Marauder muzzle. This can slow movement speed slightly, but improves the range of the shotgun’s damage.