Choosing a side in the dispute between polvorones and mantecados is very complicated, especially when the exact difference between one and the other is not very clear. According to the tradition of each area, the same term can be used for the same sweet, and that is, originally, polvorón is a type of ice cream, which has given rise to various variants. But the base remains the same: flour, lard, and sugar.

To be more faithful to the original tradition, which in the case of these Christmas sweets is not as old as you might think -the first recipe dates from the mid-18th century-, our mantecados do not contain any dried fruit, eggs or propellants. they are prepared with granulated sugar and covered just with sesame or toasted sesame. We opted for the two most traditional flavors, cinnamon or lemon, letting everyone choose their aroma to taste.

It is said that only polvorones carry toasted flour, but in reality the most famous original mantecados, those from La Colchona, precisely revolutionized their elaboration with the founder’s idea of ​​toasting the flour to extend its conservation. In this way loses moisture and a better texture is obtained, slightly different from that of polvorón, which also helps to use granulated sugar. We use, yes, finer grain, but you can use normal.





Drying the flour is optional, but it helps to keep them for a longer time and to give them their characteristic texture. For this, we can use the oven at a temperature of 150-160ºC, without air; stir after 15 minutes and bake for 10-15 minutes without letting it take on much color. Another option is to toast it in a pan, stirring constantly. In any case, it is very important that the flour is totally cold and butter at room temperature. If we use cinnamon, mix with the flour; if we use lemon, add to the butter. Once the ingredients are ready, beat the butter with the sugar with rods until you have a homogeneous cream; add the flour little by little and continue beating; we will obtain a grainy texture. Read: tips to make it perfect Pour on a clean work surface and knead until it has a homogeneous smooth consistency. Wrap in film and let stand at room temperature in a cool place for at least one hour. When it’s time to bake, preheat the oven to 180ºC without air. Roll out the dough leaving a thickness of 1.5-2 cm; if you stick the rolling pin, do it on kitchen paper, with which a large tray will also be lined. Cut small portions with a round or square cutter, top with lightly pressed toasted sesame and distribute on pans. Bake for about 15-20 minutes, until they just start to take color but are not toasted. They can actually be left to brown more to taste, as preferred. Take out and let cool completely before handling them with great care.

With what to accompany the homemade mantecados

Homemade mantecados will bring joy and merriment to our candy trays in which to display the most traditional sweets, such as soft nougat or marzipan. They cannot miss coffee time with guests at home, and they are essential in the table of the big days, as the culmination of the menu. If we want to show off even more, we can accompany them with homemade whiskey cream or a non-alcoholic punch.

