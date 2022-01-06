It’s so crappy it’s unbelievably fun.

TikTok is an unpredictable social network where you never know what to expect, whether videos of influencers, kittens, puppies or as ingenious nonsense as this user who thought it would be a good idea to recreate Resident Evil 2. The original, of course, the 1998 one from still cameras and orthopedic animations, otherwise it would not be so funny.

Regarding the characterization, not that it’s the best cosplay in the world, but this luck of Leon S. Kennedy is quite the hit, it could be the best thing they have recreated of all Resident Evil 2. Well, and the orthopedic animations. The truth is that it’s very funny to see how it recreates the movements of the original game from the 90s, with those exaggerated and imprecise movements that were revolutionary in their day. Especially funny the “animation” before and after climbing the stairs.

In terms of props and special effects, it seems that they had no money left for more after buying the Leon costume, the blood leaves something to be desired, but it is quite difficult having managed to convince two or three other friends to play zombies from Resident Evil in a TikTok video that, predictably, was going to go viral and would end up being seen by thousands of people. Those are real friends, the ones who have no qualms about making a fool of yourself.

Beyond just having a laugh, this TikTok video serves to see how video games have evolved in just over 20 years. Nothing to do with the 2019 Resident Evil 2 remake and its cutting-edge graphics, free third-person camera and precise animations, but without that game from the 90s, the Resident Evil series would not be a benchmark in the video game industry today. and the survival horror genre.

