The fact that TikTok is so popular and addictive is partly thanks to the moderators. And it is that our feed would be much more different than it is now without the work of reviewing all kinds of content that they have to do daily and almost without rest. Being constantly exposed to totally explicit content can have its consequences.

A moderator couldn’t take it anymore and has sued TikTok. The employee claims to be traumatized after the huge amount of sensitive content that she has to deal with every day.

The news has been given by the Bloomberg medium. In her talk about the number of videos about child pornography, rape, beheadings, or animal mutilation, among other grotesque examples, which moderators have to deal with on TikTok. Candie Frazier, a full-time moderator on the platform, has taken legal action, ensuring that due to this hectic routine, she has ended up suffering from post-traumatic stress.

Explicit content bombardment in long 12-hour days

In the lawsuit issued by his lawyer, he assures that this moderator has constantly had to deal with videos of cannibalism, beheadings, school shootings, and even suicides. He even had to see a video of a terrible fall from a building and with audio activated.

Frazier assures that “there is no escape”. The routine that the moderators have to cope with is torturous, since according to the claim issued in the federal court of Los Angeles, they are forced to watch hundreds of videos during a 12-hour shift, where they have only one hour to eat and two 15-minute batches to rest. His attorney commented as follows:

“Due to the high volume of content, moderators are not allowed to watch more than 25 seconds per video, and simultaneously watch three to ten videos at the same time.”

This is one of the examples that tell us that TikTok still has plenty of room for improvement when it comes to providing psychological help to its workers. In the lawsuit, it is also required that shift changes end up being four hours, something that could help make the day more bearable.

Frazier admits that he has trouble sleeping, and that he often has ‘horrible nightmares’. This moderator is on a mission to represent other workers who suffer from the same, in addition to demanding compensation for all psychological damages received. Frazier seeks to solve part of these damages through the creation of a medical fund for moderators, something that has already asked the company through a court order.