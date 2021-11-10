At this point, I doubt there is anyone who does not know one of the main features of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Specifically, we are talking about the random events that occur in its vast open world, and that give the player that feeling of being part of something very big that not only focuses on its protagonist. In fact, in these events we can find several NPCs that will cross us and, on certain occasions, that might be the start of something fun.

Among those NPC’s it is usual that more than once they turn out to be thieves that, either in other cities or on the roads, they will try to rob other characters who are in the same place. This can sometimes affect you directly, so you should always be prepared. Although, to tell the truth, this can also give rise to somewhat curious circumstances.

And in fact, that’s what a user has shared on Reddit, called MajorOfCrime. This one, apparently, while walking through the game turned into a werewolf, a skill that you can acquire in the Guild of Companions, he encountered a thief, and the result was, as we said before, a rather curious circumstance. After having a brief conversation with the thief, this one seems to have no problem trying to rob a whole werewolf. Of course, this does not end well for the poor assailant, since the lycanthrope kills him like nothing. Something that, apparently, the unfortunate NPC could not prevent. Just below you have the post with the video.

These situations tend to occur, sometimes, due to some specific errors that the game may have, although in this case it seems to be simply that the NPC was not registering the protagonist in his current werewolf state, but in his usual way. So what could be an “act of bravery” seems to be more of a random act than anything else.

Now that we are talking about Skyrim, we remind you that in a couple of days, the November 11th, you can get The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition for PS4, Xbox One, with backward compatibility for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, and PC. So, there is still Skyrim for a while.