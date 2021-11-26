If you thought that with the robot dog capable of integrating a rifle in the upper area of ​​its body you had already seen everything, wait until you know what they have done with a Tesla Model X. YouTube channel FullMag and the Black Rifle Coffee company have transformed the interior of this electric vehicle into a kind of military car equipped with two machine guns —And lots of coffee—, and they have documented the whole process on video.

In the clip, about 20 minutes long, they show how they have redesigned the entire cover of a Tesla Model X, giving it a military style and extra protection against bullets, such as armored glass. The important thing, yes, is not in the chassis, but inside. The rear seats have been replaced by a module that integrates two rotating barrel machine guns.

These can be moved to the sides of the Tesla Model X and peeked out so that the bullets can have a better range. Fortunately, this extravagant edition is not for sale, and obviously it would not pass a homologation process either.

The most curious thing is that the transformed Tesla Model X is that it also has compartments to enjoy a cup of coffee. The boot has been equipped with a coffee maker, while the storage capsule in the hood, also called frunk, serves as a pantry to store coffee packets. A somewhat strange mix that could only be carried out by a company that sells coffee with a military style.

First a robot with a rifle, now a Tesla with two machine guns

This is not the first time someone has added a weapon to one of the most advanced products on the market. Recently, a security company decided to put up for sale an unattended rifle capable of attaching to the upper area of ​​a quad robot from Ghost Robotics. This module, in particular, is focused on military use and, fortunately, it is controlled manually.

The obsession with transforming a Tesla into a completely different vehicle than the one Elon Musk devised has also been seen on other occasions, although with a much less dangerous approach. A clear example is the incredible process of transformation of a Tesla Model 3 in a kind of truck that was created by the YouTuber Swedish Simone Giertz.