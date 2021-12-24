A player from Animal Crossing: New Horizons has used the game to recreate the city of Mondstadt from Genshin Impact. The game allows users to build and design just about anything they can imagine, and the creations of other games on Animal Crossing have become very popular within the community. Since the game’s release in 2020, players have based their islands on countless other titles, such as The Witcher and The Legend of Zelda and many more.

Animal Crossing’s range of design tools gives users a lot of creative freedom when decorating their outdoor spaces. With the ability to create waterscapes, add and remove cliffs, trace paths, set up fences, plant flowers, and more, fans of the game have found many ways to design spaces similar to those in their favorite shows, books, movies, and games. In November, Animal Crossing’s vast catalog of decorative objects was expanded thanks to update 2.0 of the base game, and the newly released paid DLC Happy Home Paradise has also improved the way the design works in Animal Crossing.

Now Twitter user soulcrosserr has shared a glimpse of his Genshin Impact-inspired Animal Crossing island on social media. As can be seen in the images below, the creator has used a variety of ACNH tools and objects to recreate Mondstadt, focusing on lush greenery and stone paths and steps. In addition to the flowers, the flower cart, the lamp posts and the pendant lights that have been used to imitate the aesthetics of the city, the user has gone a step further, choosing an outfit that seems to come straight from Genshin. Impact. The island design has been a hit on social media, racking up over 20,000 Likes at the time of writing.

The locations seen on Genshin Impact have established the game as one of the most beautiful free-to-play titles on the market. Although Genshin Impact has been compared to BOTW in scope and design, the game has forged its own identity, with an easily recognizable style and world. Although Genshin Impact is a very different game from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the popularity of both titles is impossible to ignore.

Genshin Impact fans who want to bring some of Teyvat’s magic to Animal Crossing might be inspired by soulcrosserr’s design, but it’s not the sole creator. The designer has also recreated the Mondstadt gate and more areas of Genshin, and fans can find more of his work on Twitter. It’s not likely that official Genshin Impact content will ever make it to ACNH officially, but thanks to the versatility of the gameplay tools, almost any video game can be recreated in Animal Crossing.