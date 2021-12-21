We tend to think of robots like metal machines capable of acting independently, but always under the command of human beings. At most, we think that a robot will be closer to life if in its form it resembles an animal, such as Spot, the robot dog of Boston Dynamics. However, the material and the cables are not what make a robot. Rather, it is precisely the fact that they act independently, but programmable. And that is something that the xenobots; which, for now, are the closest thing to a robot alive that has been invented.

Its shape does not resemble that of an animal, as it happens with Spot. But they are made up of frog embryo cells. And that, of course, brings them much closer to living beings.

The xenobots were presented in society in 2020, hand in hand with its developers, a team of scientists from the University of Vermont and Tufts University. It was through a release and a study published in PNAS, the same magazine in which this December, a year later, they have shown new advances. And, of course, they are most interesting advances, since these living robots have managed to replicate in a way different from that of any other organism.

What are xenobots?

The creation of the xenobots has required the close collaboration of biologists and computer scientists specialized in artificial intelligence.

In fact, the first step was fully carried out in silico. That is, with computer simulations. What was done was to develop an algorithm that tested different cell conformations, with different cell types and shapes. The objective was to verify which was the ideal conformation to achieve living robots capable of carrying out a series of basic tasks, such as moving by themselves and replicating themselves.

Later, embryos were taken from african clawed frog (Xenopus laevis) and they were extracted individual stem cells. These are those that have not yet differentiated into cells specialized in one function. When we are adults, most of our cells are differentiated. For example, there are bone, skin, or heart cells. However, in embryos in early stages such differentiation has not yet occurred. Thus, they can be cultured and incubated to differentiate them into the desired cell types.

The cells were incubated under specific conditions and then microscopic forceps and an electrode were used to cut them with the shapes specified by the algorithm. Later they were all put together in Petri dishes, which are those round plates in which cells like bacteria are grown. When they began to group and work together; it was found that, as the algorithm had predicted, the selected cell types conferred on the xenobots abilities very useful. For example, cells of the heart muscle generated contractions guided by the algorithm design, but with spontaneous self-organizing patterns, which allowed the robots to scroll through the plate and inspect it. It was a perfect move, except when they turned around. In that case, they behaved like belly-up beetles.

Advantages of these robots alive

Xenobots don’t look like ordinary robots. They are spheres (at least they were initially) of less than a millimeter in diameter, formed by 3,000 cells grouped together. But they have advantages that other robots do not have. And neither do living organisms.

The first is that they are totally biodegradable. In fact, they self-destruct, as after about a week they finish their work and die.

They also have the advantage that can regenerate. In fact, they tried cutting them in half, and soon after they had a complete robot again. This, as you well remember from the University of Vermont, is something that a machine cannot do.

And yes, there are animals that can regenerate and that, of course, are biodegradable once they die. But they are not robots. What turns xenobots into robots is precisely that they are programmable, since they have a predetermined behavior due to their initial form.

The only disadvantage, perhaps, would be its short life span. However, even here they have advantages, as their developers have well shown in their most recent study.

A new way of replication

The developers of the xenobots observed that their invention also had the ability to replicate itself. Although in some media it has been said that they can reproduce, in reality these researchers insist at all times that what they do is replicate. That is, they generate new copies of themselves. Reproduction is somewhat more complex. But, for what interests us, it is enough for us that they replicate.

And in this case, they use a form of replication that has been seen at the molecular level, but never in whole living organisms. It is something known as kinematic replication. As its name suggests, it implies movement, since it is the xenobots themselves that move through the plate and go recruiting isolated cells to form new robots.

By observing this behavior, the way that optimizes said replication has again been studied. It has finally been a conformation in C shape, similar to that of the comecocos. Therefore, we could visualize it as a pacifier that goes through its own labyrinth looking for new cells to expand its ranks.

The result is many xenobots that, in addition, can collaborate with each other to perform tasks such as carry an object.

Xenobot applications for the future

This is all very well, but we forget one of the most important characteristics of a robot: its usefulness. Spot is very beautiful, with its dog shape, but it is still a machine designed to perform routine tasks at the industrial level.

In the case of xenobots, they open up a vast world of possibilities for us. But, to mention a few, its creators hope that they may have applications picking up microplastics of the oceans or searching radioactive contaminations. In addition, they could be useful in regenerative medicine or even for travel through arteries undoing the dangerous plates that obstruct them.

A whole range of options that has just opened before our eyes. The future was this.