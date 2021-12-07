Today the report The State for European Tech by Atomico (made together with Slush) is presented, of which different data have already been made public that bring good news to Spanish startups: they have surpassed the Swiss in terms of money raised in the first nine months of 2021, it becomes the sixth European country in attractiveness for investment and has far exceeded the 2020 figures.

Specifically, Spanish startups they have achieved 2,600 million euros altogether between January and September. This figure is triple what was achieved in all of 2020. Overall, this report shows a great year for European companies where the UK continues to have the most attractive startups on the continent. The report estimates that by 2021 there will be more than $ 120 billion in investment across Europe, almost triple the 2020 figures.

🚀IT’S HERE: The 2021 State of European Tech report🚀 https://t.co/XFRuy6qZ5Z The report is 𝘁𝗵𝗲 barometer of all the progress charted by European tech this year, bringing together all our data and stories into one platform – so that we can all make better decisions. pic.twitter.com/g2WDFiwRn5 – Atomic (@atomic) December 7, 2021

A few days ago we learned that Jobandtalent was becoming the last Spanish unicorn (a unicorn is a company that reaches a valuation of 1,000 million dollars without having a presence on the stock market) after your last round of investment. And in fact this data is not included in the high figures of the Atomico report, since it is very recent. Speaking of unicorns, between January and September, 98 European startups achieved ‘unicorn’ status.

Of the 321 companies with this status in Europe, 12 are located in Spain. Not counting JobandTalent, who was not in this report yet, we found Amadeus IT Group, Allfunds Bank, Jazztel, Idealista, AlienVault (AT&T), Wallbox, Cabify, Hotelbeds Group, Glovo, Schibsted Spain, eDreams Odigeo and Letgo.

It is necessary to remember great milestones of the year such as Glovo in April closed the largest financing round in the history of Spain up to that moment). This firm of riders competes with other global companies such as Deliveroo, Just Eat, Uber Eats or Gorillas that arrived in our country this year. Cabify, Uber’s rival, also stands out.

Another very interesting news for our country is that, while in some countries such as Sweden or Ireland, startups are mainly concentrated in the main cities (Stockholm and Dublin, respectively), in Spain, such as Germany, companies are more spread across geography. Another fact to highlight is that one in five of the large companies in Europe is a fintech company.

Despite the good figures, there is still a long way to go. Spain is one of the largest countries in all of Europe: While comprising around 8% of the European population, it has taken 5% of the total capital invested in European technology, as Tom Wehlmeier, partner at Atomico and co-author of the report at CincoDías, has said.

From Atomico they also stand out from the investor side from Spain to HelloWorld, as part of the “new generation of” solo GPs (general partnership) “that is emerging in Europe. They are former investors or operators who are now focusing their efforts on building new e innovative models to support to the next generation of European tech founders, as solo investors. Rodrigo Martínez is at HelloWorld. Most of this investment model comes from Germany.