Spanish fiction is being very profitable for Netflix. It is clear that series such as ‘La casa de papel’ or ‘Elite’ stand out, titles that effortlessly slip into the most viewed on the platform around the world, but films made in our country also leave their mark. It is enough to remember the great successes that titles such as ‘El hoyo’ or ‘Bajocero’ had at the time.

In addition, it also seems that they are increasingly abundant, as the year closed with the sympathetic ‘1000 km from Christmas’ and this January 6 it is already the turn of ‘El páramo’, David Casademunt’s first feature film that could be seen during the last Sitges Festival. A debut estimable, especially in relation to their ability to create a stifling and rarefied atmosphere, which lacks a last push when everything seemed to be well on track.

Isolated

One of the peculiarities of ‘El páramo’ is that the story takes place in the XIX century, something that the film takes more advantage of to influence the greater presence of superstitions to build a psychological thriller around the possibility or not that this strange creature really exists.

Beyond that and to justify that this family lives isolated from society, the film has no special interest in exploring its attractive historical location, playing more with the search for a certain timelessness so that it is never entirely clear what exactly the threats are. there is beyond that family home whose initial warmth, something also reflected in the photography work carried out by Isaac vila, is gradually giving way to the idea that it is still a prison instead of a refuge.

In fact, Casademunt plays with contrasts at all times, first because of what he supposes the presence of the father of the family embodied by a convincing Roberto Álamo, something that he even underlines through the composition of some shots, and then by the growing sense of helplessness of mother and child in the face of that alleged enemy outside.

A story of personal growth





In parallel to that, ‘El páramo’ offers a maturing story for the character played in a very solvent way by Asier Flores. Given the progressive mental deterioration of his mother, who gives life a wonderful Inma Cuesta, and the absence of his father, the child has to overcome his own fears, which grip him initially.

It is in this phase where ‘El páramo’ suffers a little, since there comes a point where their growth stagnates when they start to spin on the same ideas. Something that makes sense in that the threat is getting closer and closer, but around that something is missing that continues to elevate the function. It is as if it reaches a point where everything becomes too conventional, and it is one thing for there to be a logical progression that does not seek surprise for surprise and another for the story to lose steam and something limping reaches its destination.

And it’s a shame, since Casademunt knows very well how to plant the seeds for a story that should have given more of itself. It almost seems that there is a point where he is more interested in the work of the actors, where it is difficult to put any fault, than to continue exploring that microcosm that he had been designing so well until then. Nor is it that the downturn is brutal and sinks the final result, but it does shine, especially by gradually losing interest.

In short





Despite the fact that ‘El páramo’ goes from more to less, it is a film that is worth taking a look at, since it manages to immerse you in that nightmare suffered by its two protagonists. The downside is that once it comes to that, it seems to be left without a very clear idea of ​​what to do to maintain what it had achieved until then. The very good work of Flores and, above all, Cuesta makes up for it in part, but not completely.