The headphones with mic They are an important accessory when it comes to communicating, not only does it help you to talk with your friends or colleagues during a game, but you can also speak perfectly in a work video conference through Zoom or a similar app. These over-ear headphones cost 20 euros And it’s great for those kinds of activities.

The headphones have a clear sound so that you hear all the sounds in detail, in the same way the microphone offers you to communicate with your team loud and clear. Being wired headphones you will not have problems with them running out of power, while they are connected to the console they will have power for you to use them without problem.

As for the type of headphones, it is binaural, this means that the headphones imitate our natural hearing, That means that for example you are going to listen to the music as it was recorded, they will maintain the originality of the music. Unlike stereo headphones that certainly reproduce sound from the left and right earbuds, binaurals can reproduce 3D sound when required.

These headphones are compatible to be used with the Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, so it is a versatile product with which you can have long gaming sessions, to connect them you have to do it not with the console but with the Xbox controller in question. This product does not have the 3.5mm or 2.5mm jack so not compatible with a computerThere is another model that does have this connection but it is more expensive.

Last updated on 2021-12-04. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

You have the possibility to set the volume of the headphones and even mute the microphone without releasing the controller. As for the design, as we said, they are headband type, in black, the left earphone is round and around it has a line of the characteristic green color of the Xbox, in fact, in the frame of that same headset it has the word Xbox and the logo .

Reading comments from buyers highlight the quality of the product and the ideal that each hearing aid is different since the left one is smaller so when they call the person who uses it, he can hear them without problem, it is not like the headphones that They have noise cancellation and you can’t hear the surroundings. And they also highlight their quality-price since 20 euros it is an affordable price for almost anyone.

