Apple has made an update that prevents the “stunned face” emoji from appearing when users type the words “stutter, stutter, stammer or babble” in messaging apps. This change is because an association of stutterers asked the apple giant to correct this “mistake”. Incredible true?

Stamma, the British Stuttering Association, got Apple to change the meaning of an emoji. How did they do it? As inconceivable as it may seem, the members of this association called Apple’s offices directly to let them know about this “mistake.”

Apple changes the meaning of an emoji due to a complaint from a stutterer association

It seems incredible to think that just one call was enough for a giant like Apple to make a change within its products. The last Friday Apple updated its operating system and fixed the error where the stunned face emoji was associated with the words stutter, stutter, stammer, or babble. This became known in the official account of Stamma’s Twitter.

Yes OK Apple did not respond directly to the call or made a public apology., Stamma thanked in a statement the prompt response to the “problem.” It is also not known if this change was made in the iOS 14.7 update or was a correction at the levels of the apple giant’s servers. By the way, iOS 14.7 is already available, these are all the news.

It is important to note that this “error” was not intentional, remember that Apple makes use of machine learning -or intelligent- which determine which are the words and emojis most used by users. This could have resulted in machine learning will incorrectly associate said words with the emoji.

We do not know how this specific case will affect Apple. Will other associations and organizations file complaints about something? Anyway, solved the problem.