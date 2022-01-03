As revealed by a new longitudinal study, published in Child Devolopment, the ‘culture of Disney princesses’ has a positive impact on the gender development of young children.

Because the children who had more contact with the princess culture showed more egalitarian attitudes regarding gender roles, less adherence to hyper-masculine norms, and better body esteem five years later.





It affects the lower classes more

Disney princesses tend to embody the slim ideal and to be portrayed as submissive and affectionate, while princes are portrayed as brave and strong. Some studies have suggested that these stereotypes are detrimental to young children’s gender development, which begins in early childhood.

This is particularly interesting given that newer Disney princesses (eg Moana) have far fewer gender stereotypes than previous princesses (eg Cinderella), and the stories change to feature princesses in heroic rather than romantic roles. The representation of male characters has also changed, and the characters take on female characteristics such as affection and self-sacrifice.

In the present study, participants included 307 children who completed questionnaires at two time points, 5 years apart. Results indicated that early engagement with princess culture was not associated with later adherence to female gender stereotypes.

The study authors say it is interesting that some effects were especially marked for children with a lower socioeconomic level. Since Disney stories often feature low SES characters (eg, Cinderella, a poor girl), it is possible that low SES children identify more strongly with these characters.

Surprisingly, the princess culture during the preschool years was not linked to later participation in gender-stereotyped female behavior. Rather, princess culture appeared to have an overall positive impact on children’s gender development. The study authors suggest that this unexpected finding may reflect the change in the representation of Disney princesses, with princesses shifting towards more androgynous characters that may even be considered feminists.