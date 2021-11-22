If there is a topic that tends to be popular with our readers, it is those that deal with relaxing background sounds to aid concentration, or in even more specific cases, sites that offer “designed” music for programming.

But there is another extreme of people who, beyond this type of relaxing sounds, demand … noise. For those who miss offices there are websites with the sounds of printers, fans and noisy colleagues, and for those who miss teleworking there are websites that even have noisy neighbors or crying children in the background. Whatever works right? Well it depends, and in the case of software engineers, there have been some interesting experiments on it.

The effect of noise on programmers’ performance





A study published in IEEE Xlplore by several researchers from the University of Bari and the University of Basilicata in Italy, together with a Swedish researcher from the Blekinge Institute of Technology, has been dedicated to investigating the effect that noise has on the performance of software engineers.

To do this, they carried out an experiment that was replicated once, and in which they studied the effect that noise has on when a programmer tries to understand the requirements and specifications in source code, in addition to fixing problems in it.

The results are interesting because, Although they suggest that noise does not significantly affect understanding of functional requirements specifications, it does significantly and negatively affect fault correction..

Now, it should be noted that the researchers specify that difficulty in correcting bugs when noise is in the way occurs if the programmer has to complete the task in about 30 minutesWhile if the task lasts about 60 minutes, the negative impact is reduced to almost negligible.

The bottom line is that bug fixing is more vulnerable to noise than understanding the specifications of the code’s functional requirements. Basically, if the engineer is trying to understand something, the noise doesn’t bother as much as if he is trying to solve a problem.

Similar studies suggest that noise can also affect cognitive functions and productivity, and others even talk about how little devices such as noise-canceling headphones actually help. To some these things may seem like a “no-brainer”, but these types of studies help put the science behind something on paper that can help create policies to help workers have better working conditions, ones in which do not have to work surrounded by a sea of ​​noise distractions.

Via | @emollick