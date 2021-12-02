Exposure to chemicals associated with plastic, such as bisphenol A and phthalate, can increase the risk of human cardiovascular disease. Nevertheless, the underlying mechanisms that cause this remain elusive.

But in a mouse study, researchers found that phthalate, a chemical used to make plastics more durable, caused blood plasma cholesterol levels to rise.

No human evidence yet

The study is the first to show the effects of DCHP exposure on high cholesterol and the risk of cardiovascular disease in mouse models.

The team also found that mice exposed to DCHP had higher circulating “ceramides” in their intestines, a class of waxy lipid molecules associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease in humans.

We observed that dicyclohexyl phthalate, or DCHP, binds tightly to a receptor called the pregnane X receptor or PXR. DCHP ‘activates’ PXR in the gut, inducing the expression of key proteins necessary for the absorption and transport of cholesterol. Our experiments show that DCHP causes an increase in cholesterol by targeting intestinal PXR signaling.

DCHP, a widely used phthalate plasticizer, has recently been proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency as a high priority substance for risk assessment. Not much is yet known about the adverse effects of DCHP in humans.