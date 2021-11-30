Design is one of the key factors when buying a car, but this is also marked by a main factor that brands take a lot into consideration when they think about a new model: the age of the customers. A new study has indicated the average age of the customers of European brands, Mercedes being the one that has the highest acceptance among young people.

All brands change their design trends practically annually. Although they follow a philosophy that they establish for several years, the style varies slightly, especially having account for age groups among clients. Manufacturers, each time, tend to open up to a younger audience, and what is a reality. In fact, it justifies the abysmal design change in the models of the star, who openly acknowledged that he was looking for a younger audience.

It has achieved this worldwide, and this has also been reflected in a study carried out in Germany with a population of 6,000 respondents, during the first half of the current year between new and second-hand cars. Considering the previous report from «Car Buyer Monitor», the results show a very illuminating fact, and that is that 58% of those surveyed, aged between 18 and 24, have declared that like to drive, while only 25% say they consider cars as a means of travel. At the brand level, things are also more than surprising.

SEAT is the second most popular brand in new cars and the first in used ones

Mercedes and SEAT reverse roles between new and used cars

Considering that the average age of the customer who buys new cars is 47 years old, a great majority of the brands are below this threshold. But the brand that leads the ranking until mid-2021 is Mercedes with 41.4 years, being not far away the Spanish SEAT that is more than close with 42.9 years. In fact, the Spanish came to lead this table last year.

The French Citroen occupies the third position with 44.7 years, in fourth place those of Munich with 44.8 years, in fifth position that of the four horizontal rings with 44.9 years and Tesla with 45.1 years. The American electric car brand is climbing positions, but the case of the German BMW and Audi is especially striking against the star brand, with a significant distance. The study has also considered the used car market, where the average age of this market is 41 years, and in this it is true that SEAT is the true queen, including also CUPRA, with 33.1 years of age.

The firm based in Martorell conquers the younger public in used cars, marking a great distance with the rest of the brands. In this area, the roles are not exactly reversed, but rather those of the star go directly to the tail with 44.7 years. Ahead of those of Audi with an average of 36.6 years, by those of BMW with 38.2 years, MINI with 38.7 years and Volkswagen with 39.3 years. The last in the ranking is Smart, whose clients are the oldest, with an average of 49.6 years.