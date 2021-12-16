A study invites you to speculate with your children’s toys

Many investors dedicate their lives to finding strange markets where you can speculate getting big profits. This is probably what encouraged the economists of the HSE University in Russia, who have published a study in which they have determined that some sets already retired from LEGO They see their price increased up to 11% each year. Therefore, we would not be talking only about an investment more profitable than gold, but it would also be more interesting than putting our money in the index S&P 500, which has an average annual profitability of approximately 8%, with data that has been collected since 1927.

According to one of the authors of the study, the professor Victoria Dobrynskaya, We tend to think that we can only invest in jewelry, antiques or pieces of art, but according to this expert, the market for second hand toys It can be a very lucrative field if we know how to move in it. A world completely unknown to longtime investors.