When Jonathan Swift posted Gulliver’s Travels He showed a great waste of imagination. However, some people see scenes very similar to the ones he described without having to imagine it. They are simply there. Or at least that’s what they think. Actually what they see is something known as lilliputian hallucinations, which is characterized by the display of unreal little people or animals, similar to the inhabitants of Lilliput.

The most curious thing about all this is that, although these hallucinations were discovered at the beginning of the 20th century, to this day its origin remains a mystery.

The scientists who have studied them have some theories. However, it has not been possible to prove whether they are correct with any of them. And it would be very important to know; since, although they have occurred in people without known pathologies, they are also related to diseases such as Parkinson’s or Charles Bonnet syndrome. The latter is suffered by people with vision problems who have very varied hallucinations. This may give certain clues to its origin, although there is still much to investigate. But then what do we know so far about Lilliputian hallucinations?

When ‘Gulliver’s Travels’ Came To Real Life

It was the first decade of the 20th century when the French psychiatrist Raoul Leroy described for the first time something surprising.

According to him, several of his patients had reported seeing small characters in their field of vision, normally dressed in bright colors and vivacious movements. Not only did they suddenly appear in front of the eyes of the person suffering from the hallucination, but they also interacted with their environment. For example, they could be seen climbing up the legs of a chair or sneaking under a crack in a door. It was inevitable to think of the inhabitants of the fantasy world devised by Swift in Gulliver’s TravelsHence, Leroy decided to baptize the phenomenon as Lilliputian hallucinations.

Hallucinations are usually bizarre and vivacious characters, dressed in bright colors

They were generally seemingly gentle characters and were not threatening. Although there were exceptions. For example, in an article on the subject published in Science Alert, refer to a case described by Leroy himself in which a woman saw two little men sitting smoking a pipe on the wire of a telegraph, just when she heard a voice threatening to kill her. Logically, the poor lady fled in terror. Her case is rare for the threatening part, but not so much for the fact that she is accompanied by auditory hallucinations. This does not always happen, but it has been described in several cases of Lilliputian hallucinations.

But since Leroy first described them, these kinds of visions have been slow to be properly described. Perhaps because people did not dare to tell it or perhaps because access to psychiatry was not so simple, for years very few cases were described and the few that became part of the scientific literature did not have a very adequate methodology. Little by little things changed and it improved a lot in the case description. A greater number of them were published and an attempt was made to find their origin. Thus the first theories arose, although there are still no proofs for their acceptance.

Lilliputian hallucinations in the scientific literature

In March 2021, the medical historian of the University of Leuden Jan Dirk Blom posted a revision in which up to 226 cases of Lilliputian hallucinations reported in the medical literature, as well as in medical books and manuals.

All of them are divided into groups, depending on whether they are associated with a alcohol poisoning, brain injuries, other pathologies or none of the above.

Isolated cases or associated with diseases, brain injuries or alcohol poisoning have been documented.

Some factors, such as age, are very varied, since these hallucinations were detected in both 4-year-olds and 90-year-olds. However, there are common factors in almost all of them. For example, in most of them the figures, which could be both people and animals, they had bright colors and very energetic movements. Soldiers, dancers, harlequins, clowns and all kinds of bizarre characters have been described. Only a few patients associated hallucinations with serious or moody characters. However, despite the fact that they were not threatening figures, in half the cases they were usually accompanied by fear and anxiety. It is logical if we think about it.

Another interesting fact is that most of them saw them in three dimensions, since only 3% observed flat figures.

And what about diseases? This is where we find the most variety. For example, in 2020 the case of a 54 year old woman who suffered from Lilliputian hallucinations and a posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome due to a Takayasu arteritis. This is a type of vasculitis that causes inflammation of the aorta artery, which carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body, and to its main branches. It is a very rare condition, more common in women. But Lilliputian hallucinations can be caused by more common conditions, such as migraine headaches. Is he case of a 72-year-old woman that in 2001 he referred to having suffered them together with his migraine episodes since I was 30 years old.

It is also common that they are associated with Charles Bonnet syndrome. For example, in 2018 the case of a 78 year old man to whom a vision deficit due to waterfalls It had caused him this syndrome, the first manifestation of which had been precisely the Lilliputian hallucinations. Even in 2020 the case of a 44 year old man who suffered this type of hallucinations, typical of Gulliver’s Travels, after an episode of pemphigus vulgaris. This is an autoimmune disorder characterized by blister-like lesions that affect the skin and mucous membrane. Its psychiatric manifestations are often considered a consequence of steroid and immunosuppressive therapy. However, recent studies have directly associated it with certain psychotic disorders. And that seemed to be the case with this man.

What they owe?

Neither Leroy in his day, nor any of the scientists who have come after have been able to give an explanation to the Lilliputian hallucinations.

At first it was thought that the midbrain, which is responsible for receiving both nerve impulses associated with movement and sensory data.

It is believed that these hallucinations could be due to poor sensory reception

Over time, when verifying that it is quite common in people with vision problems, it has been theorized that it may be due to a impairment in peripheral sensory input. That is, the brain is not receiving those sensory data in which the midbrain is involved, so the regions in charge of processing them must fill the empty spaces with the few stimuli that come to them. That would explain the luminosity of the visions.

But there is still many gaps in this theory. Therefore, more research will be necessary. At the moment, we only know that Lilliputian hallucinations are more common than we might think. And also older. Who knows? Maybe the author of Gulliver’s Travels he suffered from them, and in reality Gulliver was him in a world ruled by his own hallucinations. Okay, most likely it wasn’t, but is it really interesting to think about it?