Kevin Hart may be one of today’s most versatile figures in entertainment. The actor and comedian goes from one place to another naturally. One day he can be seen making a cameo and at the same time he can be remembered interviewing NBA players. A machine likes and ticket sales. A subject admired by ordinary people as well as by stars from different sectors. Much of this is grouped together in the miniseries A true story (True Story) from Netflix.

The possible parallels between the story of the comedian and the fictional story are such that at times it seems to be a documentary. Even from the direction and handling of the camera during sections of the first episodes, it could generate confusion. This idea gradually moves on until the story is installed in the other register. Meanwhile, the Netflix production raises a series of dilemmas that complicate Kevin Hart’s journey. At the same time, they are exposing different themes around the figure of the comedian.

Although that aspect, which aspires to offer tension and various narrative knots, sometimes seems exaggerated. Along this path, the protagonist loses strength in favor during several sections of the story. This may not have as much to do with the script as he does. Wesley Snipes and Theo Rossi offer solid sequences, with roles that hide several layers more than Hart’s. That luck of balance saves A true story from being a parody or a hypertrophied story, although it is an entertaining story, it is not enough to be memorable.

A true story and the balance between the actors

Being a story related to the world of Kevin Hart, it is logical that the comedian supports the entire story. In some way, Netflix brings the viewer closer to that universe to be seduced. From the nights in luxury hotels to the reaction of the followers and the closest environment. That trip includes some gray areas, those in which history aspires to transcend, although it leaves doubts.

In those fields emerge Wesley Snipes, Hart’s brother, and Theo Rossi, the fan most passionate of the comedian. As his characters have more space, Hart’s is lost, even though his stories have irregularities in construction. Snipes, remembered for Blade (1998), at times he takes the reins of history and pushes away everything that is achieved along the way; something similar happens with Rossi. Through them the other side of stardom is shown. The risk that is run within that game is to prefer them before the protagonist.

Then, in a turn of the script, Hart again takes the controls of A true story. But the feeling is that on the way there were stories with greater potential than shown and that the resolution of some conflicts is bizarre.

An irregular cluster of genera

A true story invites the viewer to think that it could be a documentary during the first minutes, then the fictional tone becomes evident and from there different winks are triggered that complicate the definition of the story. On a large scale, it is a thriller. However, when you revisit his approach to parody and the police genre, that feeling fades.

Is the above a problem? No. For a long time it has been insisted that there are no pure genres. So what is the detail? The approaches of A true story towards other types of speeches are not effective. The series aspires to more than it gives, promoting those abrupt resolutions or its strengths being diluted along the way. If the viewer is looking for a miniseries to accompany the weekend, he will not be bored with this production. But maybe between the first and the last chapter you wonder if you should have seen something else.