The Apex Legends community of players often runs into some bugs that can turn into a competitive advantage, a fun moment, or a real headache, so it may vary how they take it with an Ultimate-related bug. of Ash.

Something that strikes us quite curious is that, since making the roster at the beginning of Season 11, Ash has established himself as a popular legend in the current meta with a 6.7% pick rate. Not only does it have roots in Titanfall, but its team encourages players to track down enemies and actively seek out firefights.

We should mention that, as with every new character, the incisive instigator has had its fair share of bugs and issues, including an EVO shield glitch that made it possible to get maximum armor at the start of a match.

Now a bug involving his Ultimate causes players to teleport long distances across the map to random locations.

A strange mistake with Ash’s Ultimate

Ash’s Ultimate allows him to create a one-way portal to a set location that his entire team can use to escape or close the distance with an enemy. However, as Reddit user Willing-data3726 discovered, if player Ash dies while inside the Phase Gap, the portal will disappear.

This means that the game no longer knows where to teleport the player within the Ultimate, thus transporting them to a seemingly random location on the map.

It’s safe to say that this can cause some trouble, especially if you spawn alongside an enemy squad with no backup from your teammates. It’s hard to know how Respawn would fix this unless they did it to make Ash’s Ultimate stay on the map after his death.