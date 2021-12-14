We are on the threshold of what may turn into a humanitarian crisis. The death of 55 migrants in a road accident in Chiapas and the arrival of a caravan to Mexico City are just a sample of a much deeper problem that generates successive crises in social and security matters.

Migrants are not going to stop and the dream of reaching the United States will persist to the extent that living conditions, security and even politics continue to deteriorate in their respective countries.

For Mexico, the pressures will gradually increase and measures will have to be taken regarding the permanence of migrants, especially from Central America, but also from the Caribbean, Venezuela and even Africa.

Although the majority of migrants do not have the objective of remaining in our country, it is evident that many of them will end up staying here, which will imply the deployment of supportive public policies that allow them to find housing, work, access to services of health and where minors can be incorporated into public schools. Either that or condemn them to quite dire economic situations.

One figure, from January 2019, when the “Stay in Mexico” program was implemented until January 2021, 71 thousand people, including 16 thousand children, had to wait or wait for their asylum applications to be accepted.

The program, in effect, turned our country into a kind of safe third country. President Joe Biden suspended it for some time, but now the travelers are beginning to return again, because a court order in the United States ordered it to do so.

The Mexican authorities could oppose it arguing sovereign reasons, but they opted for pragmatism.

In the border area, especially in cities like Tijuana and Mexicali, in Baja California; Piedras Negras, Coahuila; Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua and Nogales, Sonora, the shelters, most of which are cared for and financed by the Catholic Church, are about to be or have already been exceeded in their capacities.

But in the face of all this, there is a disturbing edge and it is the one that derives from the strengthening of organized crime in the face of the increasingly restrictive measures for those who enter Mexico to try to reach the northern border and cross the Rio Grande.

Groups that engage in human trafficking charge ever higher fees and migrants become even more vulnerable and are subjected to violence, extortion, kidnapping and even murder.

That is why, at the request of the Ministry of Foreign Relations, a regional force is being created, in which the Central American countries will also participate, to combat criminal organizations that are transferring thousands of people.

One aspect that will require finesse and solid investigations will be with regard to the social and humanitarian facades that criminal groups use at times to achieve their purposes.

The opinions expressed are solely the responsibility of their authors and are completely independent of the position and editorial line of Forbes Mexico.