Without a doubt, one of the most influential people for Apple fans and, in general, for all those passionate about the world of technology, was Steve Jobs. Had it not been for him, Apple would never have managed to become what it is today or have launched the products that it has on the market today. In this sense, Last week we saw how Olly Joshi, a famous auction organizer, had opened the bids for a Steve Jobs job application from the year 1973, where you could see details about his work experience or his signature.

The auction in question became quite famous on the net, taking into account that in addition it was possible to get the request in both physical and digital format for interested users. And, thanks to this detail, the bids for both one version and another were increasing, until finally a few hours ago the auction officially ended.

The auction for the job application signed by Steve Jobs in 1973 ends above $ 340,000

As we mentioned, recently the results of the auction have been published on the website of the same, where it was also possible some time ago to consult the statistics and bids for the request in real time. Finally, it seems that After a total of 43 bids, the physical version of said request has been awarded for a total of $ 343,000, an important amount but with sense considering that this document has important data about Steve Jobs.

Meanwhile, to say that the auction of the digital version in NFT format of it has also ended, only in this case for a much lower sum. After 10 bids, the NFT version of Steve Jobs’ 1973 job application has been awarded for $ 27,460, a value also quite important for the document.

In this way, while the auction had the corresponding economic purposes, it was also a bet in order to see if users continued to prefer physical formats over digital ones. The results confirm the hypothesis, taking into account that the sum for which the request in NFT format has been auctioned is much lower, in addition to the fact that in the physical version no more and no less than 33 more bids have taken place.